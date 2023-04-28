Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 22nd Century Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

V traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,766. The firm has a market cap of $436.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Visa by 79.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

