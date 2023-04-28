Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

