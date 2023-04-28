Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,180. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

