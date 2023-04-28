Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 918,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,463. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

