Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,161,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,564. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

ON Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.