Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 888,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,412. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

