Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 749,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,551. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

