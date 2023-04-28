Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.51. Visteon has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

