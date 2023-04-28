Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.39. 344,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $171.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

