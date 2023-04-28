VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at VNET Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 773,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

