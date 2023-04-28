Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.45. 126,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.