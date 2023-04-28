voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.12. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on voxeljet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Further Reading

