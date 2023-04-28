Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 23,390,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

