Voya Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.48. 1,905,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,585. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,259,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $17,152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

