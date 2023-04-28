W Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,908 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 1,671,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,725. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

