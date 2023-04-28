W Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 4.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. W Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

