W Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. W Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 27,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,963. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

