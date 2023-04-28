W Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Intel stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 26,988,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,287,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

