W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $815.00 at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.63.

GWW opened at $696.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.58.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

