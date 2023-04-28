Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

