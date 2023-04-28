Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 784.28 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.07). Approximately 793,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 518,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 788.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 860.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,729.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85.

In other news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.40), for a total value of £6,780.62 ($8,468.37). Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

