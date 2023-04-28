WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $68.08 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $36,574.03 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.08 or 0.00231746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

