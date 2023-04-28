WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of ICU Medical worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,439 shares of company stock valued at $467,810. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,030. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $219.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

