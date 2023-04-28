WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Billion Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 4.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.72% of Atlassian worth $1,222,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,059,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 941,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $156.12. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

