WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of Leslie’s worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 848,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

