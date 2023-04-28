WCM Investment Management LLC Has $283.40 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $283,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $96.20. 210,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

