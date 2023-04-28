WCM Investment Management LLC Has $506.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $506,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. 708,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.