WCM Investment Management LLC Has $506.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $506,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. 708,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
See Also
