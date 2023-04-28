WCM Investment Management LLC Has $51.19 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Addus HomeCare worth $51,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $11,109,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $6,639,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $3,782,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 28.5 %

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $32.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 948,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,274. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.