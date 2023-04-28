WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $21.20 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,535,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 78.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 148,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,815.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 3.2 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

VLRS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,735. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

