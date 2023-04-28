WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,049 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $35,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

ESI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 423,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.