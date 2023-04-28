WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $228,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 355,732 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

ENTG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,155. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.