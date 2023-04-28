WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,566,761 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 2.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Lululemon Athletica worth $814,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

LULU traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $379.79. 452,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,860. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

