WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Planet Fitness worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 394,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,113. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

