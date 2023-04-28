Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $63.59. 272,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 771,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

