Wedbush Begins Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.