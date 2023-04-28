Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

