Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

4/17/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

4/13/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

4/6/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

3/27/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

3/21/2023 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,073. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.3726994 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

