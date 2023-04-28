Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.
- 4/13/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.
- 4/6/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00.
- 3/27/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00.
- 3/21/2023 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,073. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.3726994 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
