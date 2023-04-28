Wells Fargo & Company Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $147.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.65.

DIS opened at $99.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

