Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

