Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.57. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 314,685 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.112648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

