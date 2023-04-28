West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-2.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.24. 1,029,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

