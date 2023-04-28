Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WABC stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
