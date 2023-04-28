Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

WAB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $97.67. 884,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

