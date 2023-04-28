Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,868. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

