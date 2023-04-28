Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 4.0 %

ITW opened at $240.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

