Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,362 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

NYSE:CLH opened at $144.26 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

