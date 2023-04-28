Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.