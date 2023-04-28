Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.48 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE:MOS opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

