Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

