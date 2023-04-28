Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $259.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

